Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.25.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $485.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $550.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

