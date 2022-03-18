Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

FTCH stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Farfetch has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

