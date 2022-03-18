FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FDX stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49. FedEx has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

