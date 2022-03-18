FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $220.22. FedEx shares last traded at $222.07, with a volume of 10,241 shares trading hands.

The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

