FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FNHC opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. FedNat has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedNat in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

