Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

