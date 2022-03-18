Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Cut to £140 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.45) to £125 ($162.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £109.50 ($142.39) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £126.65 ($164.69).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £109.55 ($142.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £115.07 and its 200 day moving average price is £114.05. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

