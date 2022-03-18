Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 53.37 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($24.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,095.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,352.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33).

FEVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,491.25 ($32.40).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

