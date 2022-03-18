Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

