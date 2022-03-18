Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

