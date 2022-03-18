Financial Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.78%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.12 -$5.95 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $49.44 million 9.38 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -159.69

Healthcare Triangle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

CleanSpark Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities. The Energy segment operates CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, and Solar Watt Solutions lines of business. This segment provides services, equipment, and software to the energy industry. The Digital Currency Mining segment operates ATL and CleanBlok, Inc. lines of business. This segment mines digital currency assets, namely Bitcoin. Other business activities include p2kLabs, Inc., ATL Data Centers LLC, and CSRE Properties, LLC. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

