Financial Contrast: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) versus 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.22 -$65.98 million ($0.15) -36.40 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.78 -$205.35 million ($5.70) -0.55

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Sunlands Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 430.35%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group -0.25% N/A -0.22% 17 Education & Technology Group -83.53% -117.14% -59.28%

Risk & Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

