FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,799 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.20.

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

