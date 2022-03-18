First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.87. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.