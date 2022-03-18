First PREMIER Bank Acquires 586 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

