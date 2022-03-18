First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,610 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.