First PREMIER Bank Sells 250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

