First PREMIER Bank Sells 469 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

