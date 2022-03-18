First PREMIER Bank Sells 4,926 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

