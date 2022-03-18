First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 17,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.