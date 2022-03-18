First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. 78,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 108,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.