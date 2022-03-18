First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

Shares of FTAG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.