First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of FTAG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
