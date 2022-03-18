FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to report sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

