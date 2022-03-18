FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

