Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.
Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
