Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

