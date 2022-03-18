Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

