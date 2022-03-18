Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

