Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 534,625 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,920 shares of company stock worth $3,041,398.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $9,624,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

