Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.