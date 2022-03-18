Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.90.
Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.
In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
