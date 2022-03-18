Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
