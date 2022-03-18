Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

