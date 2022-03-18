Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

