Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

