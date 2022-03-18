Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.96. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.