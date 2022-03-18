Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.
NYSE FCX opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
