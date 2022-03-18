FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 853,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

