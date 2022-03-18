Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.