Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 586,220 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,220 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $120,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.