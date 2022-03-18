Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Flex worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Flex by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

