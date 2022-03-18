Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.32% of LiveRamp worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

