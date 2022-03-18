Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.57% of Navigator worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.65 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

