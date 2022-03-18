Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.57% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

MMSI stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

