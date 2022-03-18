Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 297,723 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.56% of Lands’ End worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

