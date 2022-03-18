FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTCI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

