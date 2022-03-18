Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $26.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Funko by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

