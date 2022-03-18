Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Comparison

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 151.47%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.47 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.30 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.69

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

