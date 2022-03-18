Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Head to Head Survey

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.97 $388.33 million $1.47 6.86 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

GrafTech International currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.57%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.77%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Volatility and Risk

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 28.85% -372.52% 33.22% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GrafTech International beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, OH.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

