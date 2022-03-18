FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issued By Cormark

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of WPRT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
