FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

